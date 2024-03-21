Saint Mary’s gets a March Madness cold shoulder playing in hometown of rival

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Bryce Drew and Grand Canyon is receiving what might seem like an oddly warm reception in the Pacific Northwest. That’s what happens when Grand Canyon’s opponent is Saint Mary’s and the game is being played in the hometown of the Gaels’ biggest rival, Gonzaga. What normally would be a mundane, neutral-site environment for an NCAA Tournament game may be a little more in favor of the underdog when the No. 5 seeded Gaels face the No. 12 seed Grand Canyon on Friday night.

