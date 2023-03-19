Saint Mary’s F Ducas injures back in loss to UConn

By The Associated Press
A official signals the bench that Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas (44) is injured as Logan Johnson (0) looks to help him up during the first half of the team's second-round college basketball game against UConn in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hans Pennink]

ALBANY, N.Y (AP) — Saint Mary’s senior forward Alex Ducas was knocked out of Gaels’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against UConn with a first-half back injury. The Australian had to be helped off the court with 4:52 left in the half after going down away from the play. He was standing on the sideline opposite the Huskies’ bench when he grabbed his lower back and slowly went down to the court at MVP Arena. He returned to the bench in the second half but was moving gingerly and it was clear he couldn’t play. Without its third-leading scorer, Saint Mary’s lost 70-55.

