Saint Mary’s F Ducas injures back in loss to UConn

ALBANY, N.Y (AP) — Saint Mary’s senior forward Alex Ducas was knocked out of Gaels’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against UConn with a first-half back injury. The Australian had to be helped off the court with 4:52 left in the half after going down away from the play. He was standing on the sideline opposite the Huskies’ bench when he grabbed his lower back and slowly went down to the court at MVP Arena. He returned to the bench in the second half but was moving gingerly and it was clear he couldn’t play. Without its third-leading scorer, Saint Mary’s lost 70-55.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.