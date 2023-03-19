Saint Mary’s F Alex Ducas helped off court with back injury

ALBANY, N.Y (AP) — Saint Mary’s senior forward Alex Ducas had to be helped off the court late in the first half of the Gaels’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against UConn. The Australian left the court with 4:52 left in the half. He was away from the play and suddenly reached for his lower back and slowly went down to the court at MVP Arena. Saint Mary’s trainers attended to him and he gingerly walked off the court with people supporting him. He went directly to the locker room and he did not return for the start of the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.