Saint-Etienne opens Ligue 1 account with win over Lille

Saint-Etienne got its first win in the French league with a surprise 1-0 win over high-flying Lille. The newly promoted side started the night on the bottom of the table with no goals and no points from three games but scored early and held out against a strong Lille. Mathieu Cafaro got the only goal after just six minutes.

