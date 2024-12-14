Saint-Etienne fires coach Dall’Oglio and gives caretaker job to academy mentor

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — French club Saint-Etienne has fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio. The club says in a brief statement that Laurent Huard, in charge of the club’s academy, will also be the caretaker coach of the Ligue 1 side. Saint-Etienne has struggled in its first season back in the top tier. It lost at Toulouse 2-1 on Friday, leaving it in the drop zone at 16th place.

