Saint-Etienne earns promotion to the French first division after scoring late extra-time goal

METZ, France (AP) — Saint-Etienne drew 2-2 at 10-man Metz to win promotion back to the French first division, with substitute Ibrahima Wadji scoring the decisive goal deep into extra time for a 4-3 aggregate score. Both legs of the relegation-promotion playoff finished 2-1 to the home side in regular time, triggering extra time at Stade Saint-Symphorien with the aggregate score at 3-3. The 19-year-old Wadji picked a good time to net his first goal of the season when he struck in the 117th minute of the second leg against Metz, which played with 10 men from the seventh minute. Metz striker Papa Amadou Diallo was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on defender Dennis Appiah.

