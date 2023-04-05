SailGP to make Los Angeles debut, return to New York

The SailGP global league will make its Los Angeles debut as well as return to New York during Season 4, which will feature 12 regattas on four continents. The expanded schedule will feature four regattas in the United States starting with the season opener off Chicago’s Navy Pier June 16 to June 17. It will be followed by SailGP’s first visit to Los Angeles on July 22 through July 23. The sailing in souped-up, 50-foot foiling catamarans will be held in the steady breezes on the Port of Los Angeles’ Outer Harbor. Season 3 concludes next month in San Francisco.

