Saigo of Japan leads by one stroke after three rounds of LPGA event in China

SHANGHAI (AP) — Mao Saigo of Japan has shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the Buick LPGA Shanghai. It was her second consecutive round of 65. Saigo is at 18 under overall and looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour. She is one shot clear of Ruoning Yin of China, who carded a 63 on Saturday — the day’s low round at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.