Sahara Williams 20 points power No. 23 Oklahoma women past Oklahoma State, 91-56

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Sahara Williams scored 20 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ran away from rival Oklahoma State in the second half to post a 91-56 victory, the Sooners’ 20th win of the season. The victory gives Oklahoma its 14th Big 12 Conference win of the season, the first time since 2001-02 that the Sooners have won 14 conference games in back-to-back seasons. Coach Jennie Baranczyk is now 6-0 against the rival Cowgirls in her three seasons in Norman.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.