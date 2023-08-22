Sagstrom and rookie Dryburgh among captain’s picks for European team in Solheim Cup

MADRID (AP) — European team captain Suzann Pettersen has completed her Solheim Cup squad with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh. They are the only two Europeans in the top 50 in the world who hadn’t automatically qualified. Pettersen also selected Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen for the 12-player European squad that will go for a third straight win against the United States from Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain. Dryburgh will be one of the three rookies in a European team that has never won three in a row against the Americans.

