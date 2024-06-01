Saginaw routs Moose Jaw 7-1 to advance to Memorial Cup championship game against London

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Ethan Hay scored his second goal of the game in Saginaw’s five-goal second period and the host Spirit beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday night against the London Knights. Hay also had two assists to help Saginaw rebound from a 4-2 loss to Ontario Hockey League champion London on Wednesday night in the round-robin finale. The Knights also beat the Sprit in six games in the OHL’s Western Conference championship. Rodwin Dionicio had a goal and three assists, and Braden Hache, Owen Beck, Lincoln Moore and Sebastien Gervais also scored for Saginaw. Andrew Oke made 23 saves. Jagger Fircus scored for Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw.

