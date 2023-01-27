Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympics before retiring. The Slovakian rider announced his plans on his 33rd birthday at a race in Argentina. He is targeting a last Tour de France in July. He has won a record seven green jerseys at the event. Sagan started his career on mountain bikes before his standout career on the road. He won 12 Tour de France stages and one-day classics like Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Sagan never won an Olympic medal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.