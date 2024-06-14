Safety Tony Jefferson comes out of retirement to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has come out of retirement to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced his signing Friday a day after their minicamp concluded. The 32-year-old Jefferson had a tryout during the minicamp. Jefferson has previously played for Arizona, Baltimore, San Francisco and the New York Giants. He has played in 113 regular-season games over his 10-year career and started 67 with 9 1/2 sacks, four interceptions, 24 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

