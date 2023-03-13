Safety Tashaun Gipson agrees to deal to remain with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. will return for a second season with the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing to a one-year contract before hitting free agency. Gipson announced on Instagram on Sunday night that he will return to San Francisco for 2023 after a productive first season with the Niners. The agreement is worth a reported $2.9 million for 2023 with $2.2 million guaranteed. Gipson’s return could mean Jimmie Ward won’t be back. Ward is the longest-tenured 49ers player.

