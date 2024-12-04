Safety Micah Hyde rejoins the Buffalo Bills after being signed to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the Buffalo Bills by signing to the practice squad in a late-season move that brings experience, stability, leadership and familiarity with the defensive scheme to the five-time defending AFC East champions. Coach Sean McDermott stressed that as much as he welcomes Hyde’s addition, it in no way reflects on Buffalo’s safety group led by starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Hyde spent the previous seven seasons playing for Buffalo. His return shouldn’t surprise anyone after the 33-year-old and the team spent the past eight months keeping the door open for such a possibility after completing the final year of his contract.

