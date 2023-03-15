Safety Jordan Poyer agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer has elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills after briefly testing free agency. Poyer’s return immediately solidifies Buffalo’s secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor in forming one of the NFL’s top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde. The 31-year-old Poyer has 10 years of NFL experience, and blossomed as a player upon joining the Bills in free agency in March 2017. He’s a two-time second-team All-Pro, and Poyer’s 22 interceptions since 2017 rank fifth in the NFL.

