Safety John Johnson returns to Los Angeles Rams after 2 seasons in Cleveland

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after two seasons in Cleveland. Johnson will officially rejoin the Rams’ roster after he passes a physical. He was at training camp on Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer. Johnson should provide much-needed experience and playmaking skill to the Rams’ defense, which is projected to be one of the NFL’s least-experienced groups. Los Angeles has parted ways with six of its top seven tacklers from last season in various cost-cutting moves, including the free-agent departures of starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

