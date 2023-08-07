Safety John Johnson returns to Los Angeles Rams after 2 seasons in Cleveland

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) is shown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Cleveland. Johnson has agreed to terms and will officially rejoin the Rams' roster after he passes a physical Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran safety John Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday after two seasons in Cleveland. Johnson will officially rejoin the Rams’ roster after he passes a physical. He was at training camp on Sunday at UC Irvine as an observer. Johnson should provide much-needed experience and playmaking skill to the Rams’ defense, which is projected to be one of the NFL’s least-experienced groups. Los Angeles has parted ways with six of its top seven tacklers from last season in various cost-cutting moves, including the free-agent departures of starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

