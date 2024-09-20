Safety Elijah Molden has quickly fit in with the Chargers defense

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired Elijah Molden because of his versatility in the secondary. What they’ve also discovered is that he’s a quick study. After having only seven practices with the Chargers, Molden started at safety in last Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Not only did Molden have an interception, he was the only player on defense to be in for all 48 snaps.Molden was a third-round pick by Tennessee in 2021 and started 16 of 33 games with the Titans. Molden is expected to see significant playing time again on Sunday when the Chargers face Pittsburgh in an early-season AFC matchup of 2-0 teams.

