Safety Devin Neal leaves No. 22 Louisville a season after earning All-ACC honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has announced that senior free safety Devin Neal left the program a season after leading the Cardinals with four interceptions and earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. No reason for Neal’s departure was stated in a release less than an hour before the No. 22 Cardinals hosted SMU in league play on Saturday. He was listed as the “or” choice just below Tamarion McDonald on the two-deep chart, though McDonald has started all four contests. The Lexington, Kentucky, native was a third-team All-ACC selection last season after tying for third in the league in interceptions after playing three seasons at Baylor.

