Sadio Mané runs in training at Bayern after operation

MUNICH (AP) — Sadio Mané has showed he can run again in training with Bayern Munich after the Senegal forward missed the World Cup because of surgery on his right leg. Bayern says Mané was running laps as part of “the next important step in soon re-joining his teammates” on the field. Mané needed surgery in Austria in November to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone. He picked up the injury on Nov. 8 in Bayern’s second-to-last game before the World Cup.

