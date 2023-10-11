Sacrifice and togetherness fuels Fiji’s Rugby World Cup run. It has even enchanted King Charles III

Sacrifice and camaraderie have been the guiding principles for Fiji’s players in their bid to make history at the Rugby World Cup. It was shown in their grueling World Cup training camp where they trudged 100 meters up a hill through wet sand and since landing in France where they’ve sung for local villagers and King Charles III. They’ve bounced back from a cruel loss to Wales to beat Australia for the first time in 69 years and reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years. They’ve helped one of their teammates grieve following the death of his 7-year-old son during the tournament. This is the band of brothers England has to get past in Marseille on Sunday.

