Sacred Heart’s defense records 5 turnovers to halt Georgetown 40-14

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — John Michalski passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Xavier Leigh and Jalen Madison each had 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Georgetown 40-14. Sacred Heart’s defense also contributed with five turnovers, including a fumble recovery and interception by Myles Talley. The Pioneers finished with three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Georgetown took a 14-13 lead on the first play of the second quarter, and its lead stood until Michalski found Ethan Hilliman for a 7-yard score with 32 seconds left before halftime. The second half belonged to Sacred Heart, which scored 17 unanswered points. Leigh had a 37-yard scoring run and Madison highlighted a long scoring drive with an 84-yard run, followed by a 2-yard score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.