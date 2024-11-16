Sacred Heart ends its season with 31-20 win over Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jalen Madison rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, quarterback John Michalski rushed for two scores and Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 31-20 on Saturday. Michalski rushed for a 37-yard score to get the Pioneers (5-6) within 17-14 by halftime. His 3-yard TD ended a 75-yard drive to give them the lead at 21-10 late in the third period. A pick-6 by Quinn Hart and field goal by Matt Kling extended Sacred Heart’s lead in the fourth quarter. Madison went 73 yards for a score on Sacred Heart’s first play from scrimmage after Merrimack’s Jermaine Corbett opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return.

