Sacred Heart defends NEC championship 69-48 behind Pryor’s big game

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 18 points and Sacred Heart, with a second-consecutive NCAA berth in hand, rolled to a 69-48 win over LeMoyne in the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game. The Pioneers’ fifth NCAA berth was secured in the semifinals because the Dolphins are transitioning to Division I and are ineligible for the NCAA Tournament. Le Moyne will play in the WNIT. In addition to adding six rebounds, six assists and five steals, the 5-foot-3 sophomore Pryor, the two-time NEC Player of the Year, set the Sacred Heart single-season scoring record at 624 points. She needed 14 points to tie. Amelia Wood added 15 points for the Pioneers (24-9), who have won 15 straight since a 60-56 home loss to Le Moyne. LyToya Baker and Kaia Good both had 11 points for the Dolphins.

