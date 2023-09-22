Sacre bleu! Host France in dismay, holds breath over fate of injured star Dupont at Rugby World Cup

The French Rugby Federation is seeking a specialist opinion on a facial fracture suffered by captain and star player Antoine Dupont at the Rugby World Cup before knowing how long he will be sidelined. The host nation was holding its breath over the fate of Dupont after he sustained the serious-looking injury in a 96-0 blowout victory over Namibia on Thursday night. The federation confirms it is a facial fracture but now needs “a specialist surgical opinion” to know how long it will be without its best player and the man regarded as the best in the world.

