Sacramento State stuns former coach Troy Taylor in 30-23 win at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett narrowly avoided a sack to throw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 1:32 to play and Sacramento State beat former coach Troy Taylor’s Stanford team 30-23 for the Hornets’ third win ever against a Pac-12 school. Bennett flung a short pass to Marcus Fulcher just before his knee touched the ground and Fulcher did the rest from there to score and spoil his former coach’s home debut at Stanford. Sacramento State won its school-record 22nd straight regular season game at Taylor’s expense, sending Stanford to its second loss ever to an FCS-level school. The Cardinal lost to UC Davis in 2005.

