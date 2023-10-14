Sacramento State holds off feisty, winless Northern Colorado 21-13 behind Bennett’s 3 TDs

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett threw for three touchdowns and Sacramento State beat feisty Northern Colorado 21-13. Leading 21-13, the Hornets’ defense held David Afari to a 1-yard run with the Bears facing fourth-and-2 at Sac State’s 24-yard line with 1:29 left to seal it. Jacob Sirmon threw for 257 yards and a touchdown for Northern Colorado.

