Sacramento State beats Nicholls 34-7 behind Conklin’s 2 TD passes, Tau-Tolliver’s 111 yards rushing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Conklin threw two touchdown passes, Elijah Tau-Tolliver ran for 111 yards and a score and Sacramento State beat Nicholls 34-7. Conklin was 22-of-32 passing for 264 yards for Sacramento State (1-2). He threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Danny Scudero to give the Hornets a 17-0 lead. Conklin ended the scoring with a 4-yard TD toss to Onterrio Smith Jr. with 1:55 to play. Tau-Tolliver scored on a 11-yard touchdown run to cap a 75-yard drive on the Hornets’ first series of the game. Ty Marsh scored on a 49-yard interception return in the second quarter for Nicholls (0-3).

