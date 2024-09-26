Sacramento St. announces plans for a new stadium that could help the school make a move to FBS

Sacramento State has announced plans to construct a new football stadium as supporters of the university in California’s capital city hope to help the program make the jump to the highest level of college football. The school announced plans Thursday for the multisport facility that would be designed to host the school’s football, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s rugby games. The stadium could also be used for other sporting events, concerts and graduations. The announcement comes as an outside group called SAC 12 is attempting to elevate the school from the FCS level to the FBS level of college football.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.