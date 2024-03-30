Sacramento Kings’ Kevin Huerter to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will miss the rest of the season with plans to undergo left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, coach Mike Brown confirmed. Huerter has missed the last five games after dislocating his left shoulder taking contact from Memphis’ Desmond Bane on a drive to the basket on March 18. The 25-year-old has been averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, and has started 59 games for the Kings.

