Sacco soaks up the experience in his 1st game as Bruins interim coach

BOSTON (AP) — The hours leading up to the Boston Bruins’ game against the Utah Hockey Club had a different vibe for Joe Sacco. The longtime Bruins assistant was named the team’s interim coach on Tuesday after Jim Montgomery was fired following a lackluster start to the season that featured 12 losses in 20 games. He said after Thursday’s 1-0 win over Utah that he usually goes home in between the morning skate and the game, but instead he stayed at Boston’s practice facility to relax and get his thoughts together. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says Sacco has the trust of the players already since he’s been with the team for a decade.

