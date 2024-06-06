Sabrina Wittmann appointed as first female head coach of German men’s soccer team in top 3 divisions

INGOLSTADT, Germany (AP) — Sabrina Wittmann has been appointed the permanent head coach of German third-tier club Ingolstadt, marking the first time a female coach has been given the role with a men’s team in the country’s top three national divisions. The 32-year-old Wittmann was put in charge of Ingolstadt for its last four games of the season as interim coach and on Wednesday the club said she had been appointed on a permanent basis. Wittmann was unbeaten in her four games as interim coach with two wins and two draws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.