Sabrina Ionescu scores 26 with 11 assists to help Liberty beat Dream 96-75

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and 11 assists to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 96-75 on Sunday. Jonquel Jones added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Breanna Stewart added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Liberty, who have won 11 of their past 12. New York (15-3) is off to the best start in franchise history. Jones made a basket and Stewart followed with a three-point play that made it 12-7 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. The Dream (6-9) have lost three games in a row and five of their last six. Tina Charles led Atlanta with 19 points.

