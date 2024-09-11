Sabrina Ionescu records 11 of New York’s season-high 33 assists in a 105-91 victory over the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points and 11 of New York’s season-high 33 assists, and the Liberty cruised by the Dallas Wings 105-91. New York became the first team this season to reach the 30-win plateau, with four regular-season games remaining. The Liberty hold a three-game lead over second-place Minnesota. New York shot 55% from the field, including 16 of 29 from 3-point range. Ionescu made four 3-pointers and Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich each added three. Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and Natasha Howard added 21 for Dallas.

