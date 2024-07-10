Sabrina Ionescu makes a late go-ahead shot and ends game with a block as Liberty beat the Sun 71-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and made a key block on the final possession, Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 71-68 for sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings. Ionescu made her first basket of the fourth quarter with 1:58 remaining to give New York a 69-68 lead. Ionescu missed a shot on New York’s next two possessions, but she got another shot in the closing seconds after Stewart blocked a DeWanna Bonner attempt. Ionescu dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and sinking an off-balance shot for a three-point lead with 4.4 seconds left. Connecticut passed it around the 3-point arc before Ionescu made New York’s fourth block of the fourth.

