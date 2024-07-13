Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty beat Sky 81-67 as Angel Reese’s double-double streak comes to end

CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points for New York and the Liberty snapped Angel Reese’s WNBA-record double-double streak at 15 games as they beat the Chicago Sky 81-67. Jonquel Jones added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for New York, which has won three games in row. Leonie Fiebich tied her career high with 13-points and Ivana Dojkic added 12. Reese, a front-runner for WNBA rookie of the year, finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey finished with 21 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Michaela Onyenwere scored a season-high 14.

