Sabrina Ionescu leads short-handed New York Liberty to 82-74 win over Connecticut Sun

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 30 points and the short-handed New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 82-74 on Tuesday night. It was the last game before the month-long Olympic break for both teams. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter before Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to start the final period and give New York back the lead it had held for the entire game. That sparked a 10-3 run which gave the Liberty a 73-66 lead midway through the period. Brionna Jones scored 17 points to lead Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Sun.

