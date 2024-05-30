Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-78

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points and Jonquel Jones added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-78 on Wednesday night. New York trailed 74-71 late in the fourth quarter before going on a 9-0 run, including four points by Jones to take control. Her layup with 2:12 left started the spurt and she hit two free throws with 1:09 left that gave New York a 76-74 lead. After a stop, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton hit a tough foul line jumper with 30 seconds left that gave the Liberty a four-point cushion. Phoenix (3-4) couldn’t recover. Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Kahleah Copper added 20 for the Mercury.

