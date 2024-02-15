Sabres starting goalie Luukkonen sidelined with a lower-body injury, listed as day to day

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will miss at least one game with a lower-body injury, the team announced before its home game against the Florida Panthers. The Sabres listed Luukkonen as day to day without revealing the nature of the injury or when he was hurt. Luukkonen is coming off a 33-save outing in a 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in becoming Buffalo’s first player to register four shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller in 2011-12. Buffalo called up goalie Dustin Tokarski from the minors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.