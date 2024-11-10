Sabres show improvement with 3-win run, and chance to win 4 straight for first time in 21 months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are suddenly showing encouraging signs of improvement in winning three straight following a 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Flames. The next challenge comes on Monday, when Buffalo hosts the Montreal Canadiens with a shot to win four in a row for the first time in 21 months. Buffalo’s 7-7-1 start matches the team’s record through 15 games last year under coach Don Granato. But there are signs of the team improving under Lindy Ruff, who was brought back for a second stint. Scoring is up. Slow starts are no longer an issue. And Ruff has introduced accountability by benching players for poor performances.

