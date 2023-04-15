Sabres see signs of promise despite 12-year playoff drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres captain Kyle Okposo sees signs of Buffalo finally turning the corner as a team despite extending the NHL’s worst playoff drought to a 12th year. Okposo is encouraged by how a young team came together dealing with the challenges and pressures of being in a playoff run. What’s disappointing is how the Sabres fell short, eliminated with two games left in their season. Buffalo’s 42 wins and 91 points were the most since last making the playoffs in 2011. And the Sabres return a large majority of their young core, which includes Tage Thompson coming off a 47-goal season.

