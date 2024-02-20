Sabres’ season-opening high aspirations are but a faint glimmer in falling further out of contention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The high aspirations the Sabres enjoyed in opening the season with GM Kevyn Adams declaring the window of contention being open are a faint glimmer with Buffalo tumbling out of contention. Buffalo dropped to 2-5 since its bye week break and sits 12 points out of the race following a 4-3 loss to Anaheim. The Sabres are already in jeopardy of extending their NHL-record playoff drought to a 13th season. Buffalo has muddled through a maddening run of inconsistency in which the team has yet to win three consecutive games.

