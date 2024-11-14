Sabres rule out forward Tage Thompson and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing against Blues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out leading scorer Tage Thompson and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing in Buffalo’s home game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Both remain listed day to day and in position to return Saturday, when the Sabres travel to play the Philadelphia Flyers. Thompson, whose 11 goals entering the day are one off the NHL lead, has a lower-body injury he sustained in a 7-5 loss to Montreal on Monday. Luukkonen is dealing with what Ruff called a minor ailment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.