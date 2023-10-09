Sabres rookie goalie Devon Levi poised to make the giant step from college directly to NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres rookie Devin Levi has a mind for analytics and an methodical approach in preparing to become among the league’s first goalies to make the giant leap from the college ranks directly into the NHL. The Sabres believe the 21-year-old is ready after Levi left Northeastern to sign with Buffalo and closed last season posting a 5-2 record in the midst of the team’s late-season playoff push. Levi is accustomed to turning negatives in his favor. The 6-foot player from Montreal has used questions about his relative lack of size to focus on improving his agility and foot speed.

