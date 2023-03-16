Sabres preach patience to a young squad in playoff race

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
New York Rangers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) watch the puck go out of play during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are emphasizing patience for the players who are having their first experience of a late-season NHL playoff race. Team captain Kyle Okposo would like nothing more than to help the Sabres end a league-worst 11-year playoff drought. He says he also understands lessons still need to be learned. Management kept the team mostly intact at the trade deadline. Buffalo is 2-5-2 in its past nine games and sits six points out of wild-card contention in the Eastern Conference standings.

