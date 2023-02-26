Sabres place Tuch on IR; Dahlin ruled out against Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres’ playoff push hit a speed bump with top-line forward Alex Tuch and top defenseman Rasmus Dahlin ruled out from playing against the Washington Capitals. Tuch was placed on injured reserve. General manager Kevyn Adams says Tuch will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Dahlin, a Norris Trophy candidate, is considered day to day and requires resting an injury he’s been playing through. The Sabres called up Vinnie Hinostroza from the minors to fill Tuch’s roster spot.

