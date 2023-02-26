Sabres place top-line forward Alex Tuch on injured reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will have to continue their late-season playoff push without top-line forward Alex Tuch. He is out indefinitely after being placed on injured reserve. Tuch sustained what the team called a lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Sabres didn’t provide any further details. At one point, Tuch appeared to hurt his left leg while battling for a loose puck behind the Panthers’ net. Buffalo hosts the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.