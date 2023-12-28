Sabres place top-line center Tage Thompson on non-roster list because of personal reasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres top-line center Tage Thompson was placed on the team’s non-roster list because of personal reasons. Thompson did not play in Buffalo’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The team did not provide any other details on Thompson’s absence except to indicate he is expected to return for Buffalo’s home game against Columbus on Saturday.

