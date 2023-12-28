Sabres place top-line center Tage Thompson on non-roster list because of personal reasons

By The Associated Press
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in New York, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter K. Afriyie]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres top-line center Tage Thompson was placed on the team’s non-roster list because of personal reasons. Thompson did not play in Buffalo’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The team did not provide any other details on Thompson’s absence except to indicate he is expected to return for Buffalo’s home game against Columbus on Saturday.

