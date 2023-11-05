Sabres overcome Matthews’ 3rd hat trick of the season to beat Maple Leafs 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres overcame Toronto star Auston Matthews’ third hat trick of the season to beat the Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night.

JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Jordan Greenway also scored and Devon Levi made 25 saves to help Buffalo improve to 6-6-0. Toronto has dropped four straight (0-2-2) to fall to 5-4-2.

Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists for Toronto, while William Nylander extended his franchise-record points streak to open a season to 11 games with an assist. Joseph Woll made 35 stops.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 5-4 lead with 7:12 left when Rasmus Dalhin’s point shot hit the big winger and caromed past Woll.

Tuch added an exclamation point with 1:06 to go when he buried his third into an empty net after fighting off Nylander and John Klingberg.

Matthews has an NHL-high 11 goals this season.

