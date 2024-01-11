Sabres leading-scorer Jeff Skinner out indefinitely. He is week to week with an upper body injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres say leading scorer Jeff Skinner is out indefinitely with an upper body injury. The Sabres provided no details on the injury or when Skinner was hurt except to list him as week to week. Skinner scored his 17th goal and added an assist in playing 24 shifts in a 5-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

